SASKATOON -- A union representing thousands of health care professionals has agreed to a new multi-year contract with the province.

The Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan (HSAS) and the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) — which bargains of behalf of the health authority — has ratified six-year agreement.

The contract offers no scheduled wage increases over its first two years, an increase of one per cent in its third year, followed by two years of two per cent increases.

“I want to commend the collaborative and sincere efforts made by both parties to reach an agreement, particularly in these challenging times of a pandemic,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release.

The HSAS represents more than 4000 health care professionals in more than 30 professions, according to the province.