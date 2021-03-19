Advertisement
Sask. health authority warns of spike in COVID-19 cases around Nipawin
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 3:27PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is urging residents to follow public health measures and personal safety precautions after an increase in COVID-19 cases around Nipawin.
Precautions include: maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others, wearing masks, frequent hand hygiene and self-isolating if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.
In addition, the authority is limiting family presence/visitation to level 3 only in the following:
- Nipawin Hospital
- Pineview Lodge
- Carrot River LTC
- Arborfield LTC
Saskatchewan reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three deaths.