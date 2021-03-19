SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is urging residents to follow public health measures and personal safety precautions after an increase in COVID-19 cases around Nipawin.

Precautions include: maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others, wearing masks, frequent hand hygiene and self-isolating if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition, the authority is limiting family presence/visitation to level 3 only in the following:

Nipawin Hospital

Pineview Lodge

Carrot River LTC

Arborfield LTC

Saskatchewan reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three deaths.