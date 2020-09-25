SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is notifying the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at nine Prince Albert businesses.

According to the SHA, at least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at these businesses during the listed times on Sept. 18 and Sept. 20

Sept. 18

Kal Tire - 300 38 St E, 9:30-10:30am

Kal Tire - 300 38 St E, 1:30-2:30pm

Shaw - 2990 2 Ave W, 11:30- 12:00pm

Vu's Garden Restaurant - 2805 6 Ave E, 12:00-12:30 pm

Canaba Cannabis - 3332 2 Ave W, 12:30 – 1:30pm

Lake Country Co-op Gas Bar Cornerstone - 801 15 St E, 3:00-3:30pm

Sept. 21

Harold's Family Foods - 200 28 St E, 11:00am – 12:00pm

Source for Sports - 365 Marquis Rd W, 12:30-1:30pm

Walmart - 800 15 St E, 1:30pm-2:30pm

Real Canadian Superstore - 591 15 St E, 3:30-4:30pm

The SHA is advising people who were at these locations during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days. If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, the SHA says.