PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a COVID-19 alert for Little Caesars Pizza in Prince Albert.

The SHA says a person or people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at Little Caesars at the following times:

Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who was at Little Caesars Pizza during these times is asked to immediately self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

However, if you’ve received two doses of the vaccine and the second dose was on or before Jul. 21, you do not need to self-isolate. The SHA said to still watch for symptoms, though.