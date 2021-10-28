Sask. Health Authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Nipawin gospel meeting

Saskatoon -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure for people who attended an event earlier this month in Nipawin.

The SHA says unvaccinated people who attended a gospel meeting at Generation Event Centre on Oct. 16 should immediately self-isolate and remain in isolation until Oct. 30.

Additionally, they should seek COVID-19 testing immediately, the SHA said in a news release.

Those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine before Oct. 2 do not need to self-isolate, the SHA said.

Those who are fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing immediately if any develop.