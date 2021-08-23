SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Marsden.

In a release sent out Sunday, the SHA said someone who was infectious was at Railway Confectionary and Liquor Ltd at 12 Centre Street on the following dates and times:

August 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

August 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

August 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The SHA sais anyone who was there during the specified dates and times should immediately self-isolate and remains in isolation until 14 days after their exposure. They should also seek testing and if negative, get tested again.

People who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the second dose was received on or before July 29 do not have to self-isolate but should self-monitor for symptoms until Sept. 1 and should self-isolate and get tested if symptoms develop, according to the release.

The SHA said following these guidelines is especially important for those who are unvaccinated or have only received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.