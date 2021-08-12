SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning that people who were at Shorebird Inn were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

"Please be aware of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure," the SHA said in a tweet.

People who are at the Tobin Lake business between 6 a.m. on July 31 and 2 a.m. on July 31 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the SHA.