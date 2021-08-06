Advertisement
Sask. health authority warns of increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Prince Albert wedding and reception
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 9:59AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning that people who attended a wedding ceremony and reception were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
"Please be aware of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure," the SHA said in a tweet.
The events occurred in Prince Albert, according to the (SHA).
The wedding ceremony was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 4 p.m. on July 23.
The reception happened the same day, running from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 24.
The reception was held at Art Hauser Centre.