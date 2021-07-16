SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 for people who were at a Lloydminster church on Sunday.

Anyone who was at Lloydminster Gospel Fellowship Church between 10 and 11:30 a.m. could have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the SHA.

The SHA said people who were at the church during the specified date and time must immediately self-isolate and remain on isolation until July 25.

They must also get tested for COVID-19 and get re-tested on July 21.

People who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine on or by June 27 do not need to self-isolate.

However, they must self-monitor for symptoms of the virus until July 25 and start self-isolating and get tested if symptoms develop, the SHA said.

To arrange for testing, people can call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner.

The SHA is encouraging all residents to get immunized with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible.