SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 in North Battleford and area.

The SHA also says it is limiting family visitation at Battlefords Union Hospital to compassionate reasons only effective Friday.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly,” the SHA said in a news release.

“These measures, which will be re-assessed every four weeks, are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.”

Compassionate care reasons include family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

The SHA urges residents to adhere to all public health orders and measures, including wearing a mask, limiting gatherings and staying home if you’re sick.