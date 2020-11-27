Advertisement
Sask. Health authority warns of high level of COVID-19 transmission in North Battleford area
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. ockdowns and other tough measures implemented to fight coronavirus disease have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections, public health data suggest. While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop in reported cases, the numbers are nevertheless stark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 in North Battleford and area.
The SHA also says it is limiting family visitation at Battlefords Union Hospital to compassionate reasons only effective Friday.
“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly,” the SHA said in a news release.
“These measures, which will be re-assessed every four weeks, are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.”
Compassionate care reasons include family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.
The SHA urges residents to adhere to all public health orders and measures, including wearing a mask, limiting gatherings and staying home if you’re sick.