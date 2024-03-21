Sask. Health Authority touts 156 new staff, 206 beds in action plan to address service issues

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has said its efforts in relieving capacity issues in the province’s two major cities is showing progress.

“Since the initial implementation of the Action Plans, the SHA has hired more than 156 additional full time equivalent (FTE) staff in Saskatoon and Regina, including more than 60 additional nursing positions,” the SHA said in a news release.

“Efforts are underway to recruit an additional 290 FTE staff in Saskatoon and Regina, including an additional 107 FTE nurses.”

The SHA also announced 206 beds in community settings. The authority said the beds will “better facilitate discharge and care transitions for patients from acute care to appropriate care settings.”

CEO Andrew Will said the province’s capacity pressure action plans have had a meaningful impact on service bottlenecks at Saskatchewan’s largest hospitals.

“We are committed to continuing to support and listen to our staff and physicians, who have provided excellent care to patients throughout the current capacity pressures,” he said in the release.

Hospital staff and patients in Regina and Saskatoon first sounded the alarm over capacity issues in late 2023. Reports at the time revealed that Regina General Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon failed fire department inspections due to patient beds lining hallways and obstructing emergency exits.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) has criticized the SHA’s prior announcements of “new” positions in the past — branding them as “misleading” and claiming many were temporary positons relabeled as permanent.

Saskatchewan’s 2024-25 health budget included a $30 million funding increase to support the capacity pressure action plans.

The overall health budget for the SHA totaled $4.681 billion — an increase of 5.6 per cent over last year.

--More details to come…