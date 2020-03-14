SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be providing on update on the handling of COVID-19 in the province’s hospitals and health care centres, at 2 p.m. in Saskatoon.

The press conference will be carried live on CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The SHA will also share its plans on dealing with this public health issue.

Saskatchewan’s second presumptive case of COVID-19 was reported on Friday.

The pandemic has prompted the suspension of classes at the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.