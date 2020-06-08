Advertisement
Sask. Health Authority to reopen 8 of 12 regional emergency rooms this month
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will soon be reopening eight of the 12 regional emergency rooms that were temporarily closed as part of the COVID-19 health system readiness plan, according to a release.
They were closed in order to help build capacity for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases and to protest against outbreaks in the medical facilities, the SHA said.
The emergency rooms in eight different communities are targeted to open throughout June:
- Kerrobert - June 12
- Leader and Arcola - June 16
- Preeceville - June 18
- Biggar and Oxbow - June 22
- Davidson - June 24
- Herbert - June 25
The SHA said these dates could change depending on the status of positive COVID-19 cases and the ability to meet all required safety protocols, according to the release.
The SHA continues to work on RP resumption planning for the four community hospitals in Broadview, Radville, Lanigan and Wolseley.