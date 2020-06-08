SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will soon be reopening eight of the 12 regional emergency rooms that were temporarily closed as part of the COVID-19 health system readiness plan, according to a release.

They were closed in order to help build capacity for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases and to protest against outbreaks in the medical facilities, the SHA said.

The emergency rooms in eight different communities are targeted to open throughout June:

Kerrobert - June 12

Leader and Arcola - June 16

Preeceville - June 18

Biggar and Oxbow - June 22

Davidson - June 24

Herbert - June 25

The SHA said these dates could change depending on the status of positive COVID-19 cases and the ability to meet all required safety protocols, according to the release.

The SHA continues to work on RP resumption planning for the four community hospitals in Broadview, Radville, Lanigan and Wolseley.