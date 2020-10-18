SASKATOON -- After a positive case of COVID-19 at the Rosthern Hospital, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has temporary closed the health centre effect Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

In a news release the SHA said the temporary closure of Rosterhn Hospital came as a result of a positive case and associated contact-tracing currently underway at the hospital.

The SHA said during the temporary closure emergency services and all outpatient services will not be available at the hospital. In the event of an emergency, the SHA said advises the public to call 9-1-1 and an ambulance will be dispatched to provide assistance.

Non-urgent, health-related questions can be directed to HealthLine 8-1-1.

The SHA has not released a timeline for how long the hospital will be temporary closed for.