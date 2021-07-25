SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is limiting visitation at some of its facilities in Dillon and La Loche due to an increased risk of COVID-19.

In a news release issued Saturday, the SHA said as a precaution, visitation will be limited to compassionate, end of life care and critical care at St. Joseph’s Health Centre acute care and long term care in Ile a La Crosse and at La Loche Health Centre acute care and long term care.

The SHA said these limitations will be reviewed in two weeks but will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence.

The SHA is also urging people, especially those who are unvaccinated, to keep two metres of distance from others when in public and wear a mask, limit gatherings, and stay home when sick.