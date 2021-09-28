SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is ending asymptomatic COVID-19 testing as the province prepares to bring in proof of vaccination requirements.

Starting Friday, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result, no more than 72 hours old, will be required to access event venues and some businesses.

Also, all Crown and Saskatchewan government workers must prove they are vaccinated or produce a negative test result.

As of Tuesday, the SHA will not offer testing for people who are showing no symptoms unless they have been deemed a close contact or have a positive rapid antigen test result.

Those who are part of an outbreak situation or need transfer or admission to long-term or primary care, social services or intensive care units will also be eligible for testing, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

People without symptoms who don't qualify for testing will need to turn to fee-based, private test providers.

Take-home rapid antigen test results will not be considered valid proof of a negative test result.