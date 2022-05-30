Sask. Health Authority approves $4.6B budget amid 'challenges in cash flow'

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) faces many challenges in achieving a balanced budget this year, according to an administration briefing note to the board at its May 27 meeting.

Those challenges include historical deficits and costs absorbed over the last several years, the briefing note said.

For example, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the SHA's progress on its multi-year financial sustainability plan.

The briefing also pointed out population growth and changing demographics in Saskatchewan, patients with chronic conditions or belonging to high-risk and vulnerable populations, and challenging care requirements in long-term care.

The SHA is also seeing inpatient capacity challenges and increasing acuity of patients.

On top of that, the SHA is facing inflation and operating cost increases driven in part by aging infrastructure.

"The above factors have resulted in pressures on the SHA’s ability to manage its workforce within available resources, which is by far the SHA’s biggest expenditure and continues to create challenges in cash flow," the briefing note said.

At the meeting, the SHA board approved a $4.6 billion operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year and a capital expenditure plan of more than $138.7 million.

“Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are eager to enhance accessibility and timeliness of key services for the residents of Saskatchewan through our Connected Care strategy and targeted initiatives,” CEO Andrew Will said in a news release.

“These include enhanced access to vital core services like mental health and addictions supports, reducing surgical wait times and stabilizing rural and remote services, strengthening our ability to provide timely high-quality care as close to home as possible.”

Some of the big-ticket items include:

$21.6 million: increase surgical volumes

$12.5 million: expand provincial intensive care unit (ICU) beds

$10.8 million: stabilize Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

$7.2 million: stabilize rural emergency hubs and physician coverage

$7 million: enhance mental health and addictions programming

$6.5 million: hire additional continuing care aides in long-term care and home care

$4.8 million: enhance home care

$4.5 million: address diagnostic imaging wait times

$3 million: increase high acuity unit positions in Regina

Capital spending includes $13.5 for Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, $6 million for Weyburn Hospital and $6 million for specialized long-term care beds in Regina.