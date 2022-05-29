Sask. headed in right direction but COVID-19 'isn't yet gone'

Key COVID-19 indicators are headed in the right direction — but Saskatchewan is not "out of the woods," doctors heard at their town hall last Thursday.

"It isn't time to completely forget about COVID because it isn't yet gone," medical health officer Dr. Johnmark Opondo said.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 hospital admissions in Saskatchewan has dropped 34 per cent compared to two weeks ago, according to his presentation.

In addition, the seven-day average of non-intensive care hospital patients with COVID-19 dropped 25 per cent.

The drops come after an uptick of admissions in March.

Opondo also said that the Omicron wave has not overwhelmed intensive care units like the Delta variant did.

COVID-19 admissions into intensive care have decreased 18 per cent in the last two weeks and the number of patients have dropped one per cent, according to his data. The length of stay has also reduced, "so ICU pressures are relieved somewhat," he said.

The number of outbreaks at care homes has dropped to one from 11.

"So things are definitely headed in the right direction and really setting the stage nicely for spring and summer," he said.

He also gave recommendations on how to gather safely during this stage of the pandemic:

Get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms

Stay home if you're sick and follow recommendations

Limit gatherings in common areas, especially non-essential indoor gatherings

Wear a mask when you go indoors or in a place outside your bubble

"The choice is up to you. There's no mandate for masking, but this is what has kept us safe," he said.