Sask. has second-highest rate of deaths among people waiting for surgery: NDP
A new report has found an increasing number of Canadians are dying while waiting for surgery and diagnostic scans.
Using information compiled through access to information requests, think-tank SecondStreet.org found the number of Canadians who died while waiting for surgery or diagnostic scans between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 reached a five-year high, with 17,032 patients dying across the country.
Accoring to the provincial NDP, Saskatchewan ranked second highest per capita among all provinces for residents who died while on a surgical wait list, at 336.5 people per one million population.
"More and more people are spending their final months in pain, waiting for surgery that never arrives," Saskatchewan NDP health critic Matt Love said Thursday.
During the timespan used by SecondStreet, 402 people from Saskatchewan died while on a waiting list.
"There were 402 people that died who were waiting for surgery in Saskatchewan," Love said. "That doesn't encapsulate the failure system-wide that we're learning more and more about each and every day."
The deaths in Saskatchewan represent a 66 per cent increase since 2018. In 2021-22, 343 people in Saskatchewan died while on a surgical waiting list. In 2020-21, 278 people died while waiting for surgery.
NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said the number of people on the province’s surgical waiting list has grown by nearly 6,000 since Scott Moe was first elected premier.
"The waitlist has been trending upwards for years, despite the government's attempt to dodge responsibility by blaming everything on the pandemic," Mowat said.
Love says surgical wait times for key procedures like knee and hip replacements is even worse.
A report last summer from the Canadian Institute for Health Information showed median wait times for knee replacements was 467 days in Saskatchewan in 2022.
Manitoba came in second-last for knee replacements at 336 days in the same report.
"And this is the result. Our family and friends spending their final months in pain and agony," Mowat said.
SecondStreet's report says the data was underreported since some jurisdictions don't track information on cases where a patient dies while waiting for health services. Data from 12 health bodies helped the report cover more than 73 per cent of the population’s health care.
Some provinces like Saskatchewan didn't provide information for the amount of people who died on a waitlist for a diagnostic scan.
The data does not necessarily mean the deaths occurred because the patients didn’t receive the surgery. It’s possible they died for reasons unrelated to the healthcare system.
"We note that a cancellation due to patient death does not necessarily infer that they died because they were waiting for surgery," the Ministry of Health said in a reply to SecondStreet's access to information request.
"For example, almost 32 per cent of the cancellations were for patients waiting for cataract surgery which is a non-fatal condition."
National per capita government spending on health care has increased from $1,714 to $5,607 since 1992, nearly double the inflation rate, according to the report.
Patients listed in the data died waiting anywhere from less than a week to nearly 11 years.
According to a response from the Ministry of Health, they have invested in several initiatives to reduce wait times in the province, including expansion of surgical capacity resulting in 47,746 procedures performed from April 1 to Sept. 30, and a $2.4 million investment to install and lease a mobile MRI in Regina to increase MRI capacity.
Over 53 per cent of patients on the waitlist that passed away from 2019 until 2023 were waiting for cataract surgery or hip or knee replacements, which are non-fatal conditions, the province said.
Wait times for medical imaging in the province are updated on the province’s website.
