Sask. has highest job vacancy rate in Canada: report

Saskatchewan has the highest job vacancy rate in Canada, according to a recent report from TD Economics.

Saskatchewan’s vacancy rate is between 2.5 and three per cent and more than a full percent ahead of Alberta, which is the next highest province, the report says.

According to the report, one of the major reasons for Saskatchewan’s job vacancy rate is the labour force population in the province hasn’t grown as fast as other provinces in the country.

Saskatchewan’s job vacancy rate of 2.5 per cent is half a per cent lower than its post-pandemic peak of three per cent.

B.C. has the lowest job vacancy rate at around .5 per cent, according to the report.

“While we are forecasting an economic slowdown next year, should commodity prices remain favourable on the back of a challenging supply environment, the Prairies would once again be the country’s economic outperformer,” TD Economics said in the report.

“This would support firm profitability and keep labour markets in the Prairies much tighter than the rest of Canada,” the report says.