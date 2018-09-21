

The Canadian Press





Saskatchewan's latest crop report says wet, cool weather has stalled most harvest operations in the province.

Sixty-two per cent of the crop is now in the bin.

That compares to the five-year average of 53 per cent for this time of year.

Twenty-six per cent of the crop is now swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Harvest is most advanced in the south, at about 85 per cent, and central regions, at about 56 per cent.

The northeast region has 29 per cent combined while the northwest region has 17 per cent.