SASKATOON -- To meet the growing demand for child care, the province is encouraging people to consider starting up home-based daycares.

According to the provincial government, a survey of existing home-based child care providers showed that many are unaware of the government support that is available.

"We are committed to increasing the number of quality early learning and child care opportunities in Saskatchewan,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a news release.

“Grant money, professional supports and training opportunities are all being offered to assist new licensed home-based child care providers get their business started.”

Funding is available through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, to create more licenced child care spaces.

The province says some of the support offered for new child-care providers includes:

• Grant money to help with start-up and food costs

• Training and workshops

• Assistance from educated child care consultant

• Inclusion in government materials provided to parents seeking child care

More details on the assistance offered to new child-care providers are available on the Saskatchewan government's website.