Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
Starting this fall the government is introducing new requirements for the schools including mandatory administrative policies similar to Saskatchewan's public and Catholic school divisions, according to a news release from the province.
The administrative policies will include rules around attendance, extracurricular activities and how parents' complaints and grievances are handled.
The schools will also have increased financial reporting requirements and a clearly defined separation of duties between their boards, directors and principals.
Starting next year, the province says the schools must be registered as a non-profit organization separate from any organization they may be associated with.
"While we believe registered independent schools have a place in our education sector by giving parents the choice to educate their children in accordance with their conscientious beliefs, these additional regulations will ensure that the necessary government oversight is in place," education minister Dustin Duncan said in the news release.
The increased oversight comes after allegations concerning a private Christian school in Saskatoon surfaced last year, which included claims of school-sanctioned physical abuse and alleged sexual abuse.
In the wake of the allegations, the province's advocate for children and youth launched an investigation into the independent school system.
The province also introduced some stopgap measures including the introduction of administrators to oversee three schools employing staff named in a lawsuit arising from the abuse allegations.
Also, the provincial government introduced a requirement for all registered independent schools to notify the ministry within 24 hours if there are allegations of criminal activity or a criminal charge against a staff member.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
Someone claiming to be the Mexican drug cartel allegedly responsible for the abduction of four Americans and the killing of two of them has condemned the violence and purportedly turned over its own members who were involved to authorities.
Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for various YETI coolers and a gear case after the company reported detaching magnets which could pose a risk 'of serious injury or death' if ingested.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Regina
-
Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible
Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
-
2 Regina-area ringette teams heading to Europe, first Sask. teams to play in Czechia
The Buffalo Plains Impact and Regina Rattlers will head to Finland, Sweden, and Czechia in April to play ringette against some of the best in the world.
Winnipeg
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs hidden in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
-
Two youths arrested after vehicle stolen in Thompson: RCMP
RCMP in Thompson has arrested two female youths after they allegedly stole a truck and drove it dangerously around the community.
Calgary
-
Suspect sought in Calgary Central Library attack that left senior unconscious
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in an attack on a senior at the Calgary Central Library.
-
'Not looking to make money': Alberta government swallows cost on imported children's pain reliever
The Smith government will be selling bottles of children's pain reliever, acquired from overseas sources, at a loss to residents, Alberta's health minister said this week.
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
Edmonton
-
Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday morning. According to the Edmonton Police Service, a woman was stabbed at an undisclosed location before boarding an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid against relative of victim in Sunday homicide
The death of a man who was found dead in southwest Edmonton last weekend has been ruled a homicide.
Toronto
-
Ammonia leak at Ontario pork factory sends 15 workers to hospital
An ammonia leak at an Ontario pork factory has sent approximately 15 employees to hospital Thursday, police confirmed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | School bus driver transporting children charged with careless driving after crashing into van in Whitby
A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Man killed in 'callous' shooting in Vaughan neighbourhood
York Regional Police say one person has died after multiple shots were fired in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan overnight in what they described as a “callous” and “targeted” shooting that may possibly be connected to a double shooting in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
Trans activist stands up to backlash from Hershey campaign
An Ottawa transgender rights advocate is not backing down after her appearance in a campaign for International Women's Day sparked hateful backlash.
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
B.C. Civil Liberties Association revokes award granted to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Another award has been stripped from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. unit handles resource project protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force's British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. unit handles resource project protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force's British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
-
B.C. coal mines' economic impact overstated, thwarting environmental analysis: study
A new study based on three British Columbia coal mines says the economic benefits from the projects, used to justify their approval during the environmental review process, were "significantly overestimated."
Atlantic
-
New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
Three Maritimers to appear on latest season of Canada's Got Talent
“Canada’s Got Talent” has revealed all the show-stopping acts that will appear on its newest season and three Maritimes are on the list.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
London
-
Special weather statement for London region
A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.
-
Lockdown lifted at Flesherton school
No injuries are reported after what’s being described as a 'student incident' at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton.
-
Two people sent to hospital after crash
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Walkerton, Ont.