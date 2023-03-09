Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools

The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.

Starting this fall the government is introducing new requirements for the schools including mandatory administrative policies similar to Saskatchewan's public and Catholic school divisions, according to a news release from the province.

The administrative policies will include rules around attendance, extracurricular activities and how parents' complaints and grievances are handled.

The schools will also have increased financial reporting requirements and a clearly defined separation of duties between their boards, directors and principals.

Starting next year, the province says the schools must be registered as a non-profit organization separate from any organization they may be associated with.

"While we believe registered independent schools have a place in our education sector by giving parents the choice to educate their children in accordance with their conscientious beliefs, these additional regulations will ensure that the necessary government oversight is in place," education minister Dustin Duncan said in the news release.

The increased oversight comes after allegations concerning a private Christian school in Saskatoon surfaced last year, which included claims of school-sanctioned physical abuse and alleged sexual abuse.

In the wake of the allegations, the province's advocate for children and youth launched an investigation into the independent school system.

The province also introduced some stopgap measures including the introduction of administrators to oversee three schools employing staff named in a lawsuit arising from the abuse allegations.

Also, the provincial government introduced a requirement for all registered independent schools to notify the ministry within 24 hours if there are allegations of criminal activity or a criminal charge against a staff member.