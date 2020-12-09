Advertisement
Sask. government spent $380K on plexiglass for COVID-19 safety in courthouses
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 11:15AM CST
Plexiglass surrounds the prisoner’s box at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench. (Francois Biber/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice says it has spent $380,000 to outfit courtrooms with plexiglass in order to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Justice and Attorney General said in a statement that court services continue to work closely with health officials to ensure pandemic guidelines and measures developed for courthouses align with public health orders.
The ministry said it will continue to maintain these barriers throughout the pandemic.