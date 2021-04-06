SASKATOON -- In its 2021-22 budget, the Saskatchewan government is adding an annual "fee" for owners of electric vehicles

The budget was tabled in the legislature on Tuesday.

The government says the tax is an effort to recoup fuel-tax dollars from residents who drive fully electric vehicles.

"These vehicles contribute to wear and tear on provincial roadways, but because they do not consume traditional fuels they are not contributing to highway maintenance through the provincial Fuel Tax," the government said in its budget.

The annual $150 fee on electric vehicles will go into effect on Oct. 1.

The government said it estimates collecting about $60,000 annually through the tax.

The fee will only apply to fully electric vehicles but could eventually be expanded to include hybrid vehicles and commercial electric vehicles.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance said at the moment 403 vehicles in the province are registered as electric vehicles.