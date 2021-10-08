Sask. government formally declines City of Saskatoon request for local COVID-19 measures

Saskatoon -

The provincial government has formally declined the City of Saskatoon's request for local limits on gathering sizes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Sept. 6, Mayor Charlie Clark sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe on behalf of city council requesting the measures.

In response to a CTV News inquiry on Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government said it would not implement the recommneded gathering size limits.

However, Deputy Mayor Cynthia Block told CTV News on Wendesday the province had not formally responded to the letter.

During a special council meeting on Friday, city manager Jeff Jorgenson said he had just recieved an email from the province formally declining the proposal.

Jorgenson said administration would update councillors further on the province's response at council's next meeting.

The Saskatoon area has been Saskatchewan's COVID-19 hotspot for more than two months.