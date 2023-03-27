Sask. goaltender who drove a car into a house suspended from junior hockey

A 20-year-old goaltender for the Humboldt Broncos was suspended indefinitely from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) following his arrest over the weekend.

The RCMP said Jared Picklyk was taken into custody around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, just hours after the Broncos eliminated the Nipawin Hawks from the SJHL playoffs.

The RCMP said the pick-up truck Picklyk was driving left the roadway and struck a home on 12th avenue in Humboldt.

Picklyk was arrested on scene and charged with refusal to comply with a breath screening. Early Monday afternoon SJHL commissioner Kyle McIntyre told CTV News the league is investigating the matter.

“The league is presently investigating these allegations and will take appropriate action once our investigation is complete,” McIntyre wrote in his statement.

Shortly after, the league announced Picklyk had been suspended indefinitely. CTV News reached out to the Broncos, but did not receive a response by deadline.

Picklyk spent time with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes and Tri-City Americans before helping the Broncos to a second place finish in the regular season, and was named ‘Goaltender of the Month’ in February.

The RCMP said no injuries were reported to police and officers are still investigating the incident. Picklyk is scheduled to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on May 8.