Sask. girl charged in death of 50-year-old man

A girl under 16-years-old is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 50-year-old man in Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Tuesday.

RCMP said the girl was arrested on Thursday. She cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers were called to Montreal Lake Cree Nation around 12:40 a.m. on May 2, where they found Keith Stewart on the road receiving medical assistance, RCMP said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

RCMP said the girl accused in Stewart's death is under 16 years old. A person must be at least 12 years old to be criminally charged in Canada.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

The girl is scheduled to appear in court again on May 12.