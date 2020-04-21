SASKATOON -- For some drivers, filling up at the pumps might feel like a trip back in time.

In Saskatoon, Costco was selling gas at 58.9 cents per litre as of Tuesday afternoon. Other businesses were selling at 61.9 cents, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Those prices haven't been seen in nearly two decades, says petroleum analyst Dan McTeague.

"This is all because demand has really cratered. It has completely collapsed. And it's for that reason there are discounts in terms of the price of fuel.

"A wholesale price of decrease of maybe four or five cents a litre might be the maximum at this point. And no one can say for sure if it will go even lower than that," McTeague says.

The low prices will help the transportation and agriculture sectors, said Greg Poelzer, a professor with the School of Environment at the University of Saskatchewan

The flip side is record low oil prices which Poelzer says could put major pressure on government budgets for years.

"Governments are going to have to take a measured approach. But you also have to keep spending within some kind of realm of reality so you don't completely drown. And that's going to be a big challenge."

McTeague says once the economy gets rolling gas prices will likely rise.