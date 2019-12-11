SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan First Nations leaders are calling on Ottawa to implement statutory funding to assist the child welfare overhaul coming in the new year.

Bill C-92 received royal assent in the House of Commons on June 21 - National Aboriginal Day. The bill emphasizes the need for an overhaul to the child-welfare system, providing more support for Indigenous families rather than taking Indigenous children away from their mothers. It comes into law Jan. 1.

Advocates for children and First Nations have said the federal government hasn't provided funding for or details about the changes and they suggest vulnerable children will suffer.

"Funding is needed to ensure the transfer of our children back into our First Nations communities," Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) second vice-chief David Pratt told CTV News.

"The agencies need capacity-building and infrastructure dollars to ensure that the Bill C-92 implementation is successful."

The FSIN oversees 17 Indigenous child welfare agencies in Saskatchewan.

Bill C-92 outlines factors to be taken into consideration when determining the best interests of Indigenous children, including not only the child's physical and emotional needs, but also cultural and spiritual upbringing. The new child welfare system also recognizes the importance of foster children being raised in an Indigenous community.

Pratt said the amount being discussed for the more than 600 First Nation reserves in Canada is $3.5 billion.

The 2016 federal budget included new funding of $634.8 million over five years; the 2018 budget included $1.4 billion over six years to the First Nations Child and Family Services Program.

With files from The Canadian Press