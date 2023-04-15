Sask. First Nations app offers peer-to-peer support

A Saskatchewan app is offering peer support to First Nations people who feel they just need to be heard.

Talking Stick, allows users to connect to peers in the province that are trained to listen and offer support – but not advice.

“This is more of a peer-to-peer support. So we aren't counselors. We do not give advice. All we do is support,” associate provincial director of Talking Stick, Cecile McKay told CTV News.

“We think it's a great need because our people can connect to our people because it is peer to peer and it's from the communities in Saskatchewan.”

Chats on the app are available in seven First Nations languages, and users don’t need to identify themselves.

“You just go straight to the app and talk to somebody,” McKay said.

The app launched in June 2022 and had a slow start but picked up within months, according to McKay.

“When we first started, it was a slow launch, an average of three chats and then it picked up over Christmas. It’s always a little bit tougher and harder. So it picked up to about 40 chats a day.”

McKay said she has seen a need in the community.

“We know there's a need because of them coming on board wanting to chat.”

They are promoting the app in schools and communities, McKay said.

“It's geared for anyone. And because it's anonymous, we say First Nation to First Nation, but anyone can use the app. Because it’s anonymous we don't know who is using the app. They just have to know that on the other end, it is an indigenous person answering that chat.”