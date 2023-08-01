Sask. First Nation signs self-governance treaty

Whitecap Dakota First Nation is celebrating a historic treaty.

It’s the first of its kind in Saskatchewan and one that will provide self-governance for the community.

Members of the community joined Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear in welcoming the new federal minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Gary Anandasangaree, to Saskatchewan.

The visit celebrated a new self-government treaty, a process that took more than a decade to sign.

“We’ve taken more than 13 years to get here, and the federal government told us that’s a blistering pace,” said Bear at a media event Monday.

“What we’d like to see in the future is hopefully the model that we’ve created. Other nations can take this going forward and beat that 13-year blistering pace. That’s what we’d like to see for other nations as well.”

The treaty was developed in partnership with Whitecap Dakota First Nation receiving 92 per cent approval from its membership.

It was officially signed in May and received royal assent in June. The treaty takes effect September 1.

“I think we’re in a moment in history where we are resetting that relationship and moving forward on a nation-to-nation basis,” said Anandasangaree.

The new treaty recognizes Whitecap Dakota First Nation has an inherent right to self-governance, giving it control over land development, resources, business development, health and social services.

“This gives us a more stable and stronger financial relationship with Canada,” said Bear. “There’s definitely more resources that will be coming to our nation.”

The Chief and federal minister met in the afternoon before a special ceremony and banquet to mark the treaty.

Canadian senators, local leaders and members of the community participated in a grand entry, followed by speeches from guests and dinner.