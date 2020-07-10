SASKATOON -- As of 8 p.m. Friday, Montreal Lake Cree Nation will be under a "total lockdown," with no one permitted to enter the community.

The move was announced by Chief Frank Roberts in a Facebook video posted Wednesday night.

"We've had one (COVID-19) test that's come back that's positive," Roberts said.

Anyone who had been in contact with the person who tested positive was instructed to self-isolate.

"Others are encouraged to remain within or around their households to prevent cross-contamination."

Roberts said the lockdown would fully come into effect Friday evening, providing a window for community members who were not required to self-isolate to leave to purchase essential goods or check on their traplines.

However, Roberts said after Friday's deadline no one would be allowed to return to the community, located roughly 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

In the video, Roberts said access would be limited to public buildings but essential services would continue.

The community's grocery store would continue operating with social distancing measures in place.

"We've done pretty good at the store, but now it's going to be a little bit stricter there," Roberts said.

Amanda Nelson, the nurse manager at the community's health centre, also appeared in the video.

"If you are sick, stay home," Nelson said.

She said the Medical Health Officer was aware of the case and that sanitizer, masks and COVID-19-related information would be dropped off at homes in the community.

"We've been preparing for this the last couple months," Nelson said.

"Hopefully we can nip this in the bud."

The lockdown is expected to be in place until 8 p.m. July 24.