Sask. firefighters pushed to 'maximum limits' battling blaze in scorching heat
Hot summer weather created challenges for firefighters battling a blaze near Prince Albert.
Buckland Fire and Rescue was called to a raging house fire around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the mercury hovering around 28.
Fire chief Paul See said hot weather made things difficult as firefighters wear about 85 pounds of extra gear.
“It was a challenging fire with the humidity and the extra gear that we wear,” See told CTV News.
“We had to rotate some crews in and out.”
It took about six hours for crews to get the fire under control and cleaned up, according to the department.
On social media, the department said firefighters were pushed to their "maximum limits" due to high temperatures and humidity.
While the house was a loss, there were no injuries reported.
The cause is still under investigation.
