Sask. firefighters get help staying safe on the job

Nikkii McClelland’s husband Darren, a firefighter in Swift Current for more than two decades, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and died less than four years later at the age of 48.

According to Work Safe Saskatchewan, firefighters dying from cancer isn’t uncommon; it’s the second leading cause of work-related occupational disease deaths in Saskatchewan. Five firefighters died from cancer in 2020.

“It's very important that we start looking into this, and seeing what is going on,” said McClelland.

“It was a silent killer. We had no way of knowing until it was a little too late.”

“Because of the nature of the work, firefighters are often exposed to extremely toxic chemicals and pollutants without proper safety protocols and training in place,” said Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Don Morgan.

Work Safe Saskatchewan has partnered with the Workers Compensation Board on a series of videos and informational packages to equip firefighters in the province with the knowledge to protect themselves on the job.

“This line of work always brings risks, and it is our responsibility to lessen those risks as much as possible,” said Regina Fire and Protective Services Chief Layne Jackson.

“In a survey of firefighters, we discovered that many of them believe that workplace injuries and illnesses are unavoidable due to the nature of their work. We need to change this dialogue and establish prevention as a value and a core.”

“We can use these training videos that were developed by WCB in their partnership and use these for all of our departments to learn how to be safe and how to make sure that our firefighters go home at the end of the day,” said Saskatchewan Association of Fire Chiefs President Mike Kwasnica.

McClelland believes if the information would have been available for her husband, they might have caught the cancer in time.

“They still have to do their job, but they have to do it smarter and they have to do it with more caution and better PPE and better tools,” she said.

McClelland says firefighters should also be regularly checked for health abnormalities, starting much earlier on in their careers.

“If [Darren] would have gone for colonoscopy five, maybe even eight years sooner and they would have seen a little polyp,” she said. “They would have been like, ‘Oh something's going on’, they could have removed it.”

“Darren never went for colonoscopy, he’d never had a colonoscopy until it was too late.”