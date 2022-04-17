Advertisement
Sask. fire department rescues 'exhausted' dog trapped in well
Published Sunday, April 17, 2022 10:58AM CST
Nipawin Fire Department was called to an acreage west of Love, Sask. on April 7 to rescue a dog. (Facebook/Nipawin Fire Department)
A dog is safe after being trapped in a well, Nipawin Fire Department (NFD) says.
The department was called to an acreage west of Love, Sask. on April 7 to rescue the pooch, according to a Facebook post.
"The poor dog had been missing for two days and was quite exhausted. Fortunately, she had been standing on a platform 3-4 feet above the water’s surface," the post said.
"A firefighter was able to climb down a roof ladder and sling a large tow strap under the canine while NFD members pulled her up."
The dog was happy to go for a brisk run once back on solid ground, the post said.