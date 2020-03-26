WARMAN -- Warman Fire Rescue was called to several homes in that community Thursday, but not for the usual reasons.

With lights flashing, firefighters were dispatched to help celebrate the birthdays of children in Warman who are following the physical distancing recommendations of health officials, meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The department offered up the birthday house calls Wednesday on social media.

"We will come over on the big day in a fire truck, fire up the lights and deliver them a birthday present outside your door," the department said in a Facebook post.

Within minutes of the post, there were over 25 requests made, according to Russ Austin, the department's chief.

"We didn’t know it was going to be this big”

With a visit from a couple of firefighters in one of Warman's rescue trucks each child received a gift bag including a birthday card from the firefighters, dropped outside their door.

The birthday crew was happily greeted at each stop Thursday

“Lots of laughs, lots of smiles through the window, lots of high fives through the front picture window," Austin said.

"The response from parents has been unbelievable, the level of community pride and thankfulness."

With the high demand, the department plans on making these special visits well into April.

Austin said he hopes fire departments across the province can doing something similar for their communities.