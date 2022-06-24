Sask. fire crews called to near miss between train and woman sleeping on the tracks

Sask. fire crews called to near miss between train and woman sleeping on the tracks

Officials say despite these tracks being private property, people still use them as a shortcut. Officials say despite these tracks being private property, people still use them as a shortcut.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London