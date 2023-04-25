Sask. fire crews battle truck blaze
Saskatchewan fire crews responded to a truck fire on Highway 2 North.
The call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, according to a Buckland Fire and Rescue Facebook post.
Crews found a Ford F150 burning on Pulp Haul Road and Highway 2 North, the post said.
“The crew of E51S attacked the fire with full PPE, self-contained breathing apparatus and a 1.5’’ attack line with water and foam. The fire was quickly knocked down,” Buckland Fire’s post said.
Other crews that had been called in were cancelled and sent back to the fire hall, according to the Facebook post.
Once the fire was cleaned up, firefighters started to pack up, the post said.
Buckland Fire and Rescue thanked the PA RCMP for their help.
“E51S and E52S both cleared the scene and returned to the fire hall. Once back at the fire hall, crews cleaned and got the engine back in a response-ready form for the next emergency call.”
