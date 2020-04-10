SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan fencer was awarded one of the highest athletic honours at the Royal Military College of Canada.

Garrett Whelan, born in Grandora SK, was awarded the Royal Military College of Canada’s male co-athlete of the year award, sharing the honour with NHL prospect Christopher Paquette.

Whelan is part of the RMC Paladins fencing team, and finished the year with several medals including two gold medals at the OUA championships in February where he helped lead his team to overall silver, earning himself the OUA All-star award.

“This is probably one of the greater accomplishments I’ve made in my fencing career,” Whelan said.

The award, also known as the Tommy Smart Cup wasn’t the only award Whelan picked up as he also was given the Hamilton Branch Cup which is awarded to the cadet who makes the most outstanding achievements in athletics during their final year at the school.

Whelan says that his time fencing in Asquith SK helped him become the fencer he is today, and led him to joining the school where he has been able to grow in his sport.

“I don’t think I would have got that award if it wasn’t for my time spent here,” Whelan said of the fencing club in Asquith he joined for fun in grade 6.

Whelan plans on working with the Navy after he graduates in a few months as a naval combat systems engineer officer in B.C.