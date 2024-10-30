Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son

A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.

On Monday, the RCMP received a report that human remains were discovered in a rural area in the RM of Brittania.

The RCMP said officers have notified families of missing persons in the area of the discovery.

Marvin Meesto believes the remains belong to his son Serayne Kematch but is waiting for the autopsy results to learn more.

The RCMP said it's working with the coroner to also determine a cause of death.

Kematch, 28, was last seen on April 10 leaving a Centex gas station in Alcurve, Alberta.

Kematch called his father from the gas station asking for a ride, but Meesto couldn't leave work. He believes his son tried to hitchhike home.

The remains were found about 30 kilometres east of where Kematch was last seen.