SASKATOON -- The corral David Viklund used for his cattle operation had been on his property for over 40 years - until it wasn't.

"I guess it was sort of as if I was having a bad dream ... but it wasn't a dream. It was true."

On Dec. 7, Viklund was home alone when he heard large equipment running in his pasture.

The equipment bulldozed a path through six corrals and fences, then cleared trees by the lake.

"I see what's happening already, so I quickly turned around and went home to get the tractor and a bale because I realized I had cattle that needed to be caught so that they didn't wander out down the road," he said.

The Reeve of the RM of Shellbrook says some people in the community asked for a road that long sat idle on Viklund's property to be put back into use and extended to allow for recreational access to Bell Lake.

The Viklands were provided with a letter from the RM on Sept. 9, giving them 30 days notice to move their operation.

The Viklunds attended the next council meeting and understood they had until spring 2020 to move their operation or come up with an alternate route.

"Council really doesn't have an alternative but to allow access on there, and this is one instance of, you know, a road allowance that's there, but not developed," Reeve Doug Oleksyn said.

Oleksyn says the RM did gave permission to one of oleksyn's neighbours to clear brush but not take down fences.

The RCMP were notified of the event, which Viklund considers vandalism.

RCMP say its a civil matter. The RM hopes to cooperate with the landowners to find a solution.