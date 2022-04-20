Sask. farmer not expecting good crop, as fields remain dry

Corey Loessin says his fields need 10 inches of rain to make up for the lost moisture from last year.

In a normal year, he says he would need 4-5 inches of rain.

“It remains quite dry,” said Loessin, who farms grain near Radisson. “We are sitting still really in a drought situation, and we need some spring rain.”

Loessin hopes to begin seeding by early May, as long as the weather can play in his and other farmers' favour.

On his 3,500 acres of land, most of the snow has melted, leaving little standing water.

“I don't know if worried is the right term, quite honestly, there's nothing we can do about it. We just have to hope that the weather changes,” said Loessin. “At this point, I'm not expecting a really good crop.”

Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan Vice President Bill Prybylski says with the cooler conditions forecasted some farmers have fears of a late start to spring.

According to Prybylski, the later the crop goes into the ground the greater chance for frost damage in the fall, which doesn’t help with rising input costs.

“We have a very narrow window and that window is looking narrower all the time.”

Ministry of Agriculture crop extension specialist Matthew Struthers expects a late spring.

“The snow that we're getting will help dugouts and hopefully green up some pastures early on but overall it might not affect the soil moisture across fields,” said Struthers.

Struthers says throughout the province different areas are in need of different moisture levels, with the southwest being "bone dry."