Sask. farmer donates $1.9 million to Children's Hospital

A Saskatchewan farmer is donating nearly $2 million to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

Gene Pidwerbesky was joined by members of his family when his donation of $1,980,000 was announced on Thursday morning.

Funds will be used to cover the cost of equipment that the hospital needs.

Pidwerbesky lives near Borden and made the donation to help the province's children.

"Kids now more than ever need to live the life they deserve to the fullest, and that's what this gift is about," he said in a hospital news release.

"Kids don't know what is happening to them or why. Being in hospital is hard enough for an adult, but these kids are hurting, and need the best options available."

Brynn Boback-Lane, president and CEO of the hospital foundation, said the donation will help purchase "urgently-needed specialized equipment".

She thanked Pidwerbesky and his family for the money.

"In true Saskatchewan spirit, this donation is a testament of how you can help your neighbours, friends, and families, the 'Harvest for Kids' Health' program will greatly advance care at our provincial children's hospital," Boback-Lane said.

The Moose Pod located in the pediatric outpatient secion of the hospital will be named after Pidwerbesky in honour of his donation.

The pediatric outpatients unit has helped over 25,000 patients, 47 per cent live outside of Saskatoon, the hosptial said. According to the hospital press release, they care for young patients in nearly 500 provincial communities.