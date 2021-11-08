Sask. farm pigs 'feasting' on Halloween leftovers

Wilbur, Larry and Nancy are the three pigs benefiting from the bulk of the pumpkins, and the advantages are nothing to snort at. (Carla Shynkaruk/CTV Saskatoon)

