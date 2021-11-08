Sask. farm pigs 'feasting' on Halloween leftovers

SASKATOON -

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, a farm west of Saskatoon is feasting on the leftovers.

At Rottwood Acres near Grandora, the Poole family collects discarded jack-o-lanterns which have become unlikely pen pals for their pigs and other livestock.

Wilbur, Larry and Nancy are the three pigs benefiting from the bulk of the pumpkins, and the advantages are nothing to snort at according to Tenille Poole.

"What could be a food waste problem is also an animal feeding opportunity," Poole told CTV News.

They started collecting pumpkins that would’ve otherwise been sent to the landfill last year, netting about 80 gourds at a few drop off locations in Saskatoon. This year pumpkins are really rolling in with over 300 picked up already, Poole said.

A local CrossFit gym helped increase those numbers because they sold pumpkins before Halloween then provided drop off afterwards. Word of mouth is also helping the project with coworkers and friends reaching out.

"Hey you feed pumpkins to your pigs? Can I bring them to work and throw them into the back of your vehicle?" Andrew Poole said.

Five-year-old Lennon Poole is also in on the action. She helps break up the pumpkins in the pig pen, making it easier for the pigs to get their snouts inside and access the nutrient-rich seeds inside.

The Pooles say pumpkins have many health benefits for the pigs who also share with the other animals on the farm.

"Pumpkin seeds are known to have a natural deworming affect on livestock and while we haven’t tested it, it is pretty well accepted among people who are more naturally minded in their livestock rearing," Poole said.

Poole admits the animals probably don't appreciate the the special treat.

"Pigs eat everything under the sun so if it goes in their mouth they’ll eat it."

The Pooles have day jobs in the city and raise livestock as a hobby, but Tenille has ideas of expanding the operation.

After feasting on all the pumpkins the three pigs will become sausage. Some the family will sell and some they eat.

There are three are new additions to the farm; smaller pigs that will be around for at least another year before becoming sausage. They’re currently bunking in with the chickens and hens to avoid bullying by there larger compatriots, according to Poole.

Even with all the animals here to enjoy the pumpkin donations, the family is making plans for the future.

"I think we’re going to need more pigs next year with all the pumpkins we have coming in."