Sask. expands immigrant nominee program to fill lower-skilled jobs
The provincial government is expanding the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) to allow more workers to apply for permanent residency.
The province wants to support an expected 112,000 jobs over the next five years by adding 279 medium and lower-skilled occupations to the program.
Sask. Party MLA Terry Jenson was at a Saskatoon restoration business Wednesday to announce the expansion.
“When you start growing the population from different countries, that in itself lends to people staying longer or staying permanently,” said Jenson. “That’s the goal of this is to open up more employment opportunities for permanent residency to occur. And as that population grows, people stay.”
In the past, only newcomers in high skilled positions and designated trades were eligible for the existing work permit stream.
Now, more occupations will be included, and to address the growing need from the field of medicine to construction, more employers are hiring newcomers who want to stay.
“We have a lot of medical professionals that have arrived through the CUAET (Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel) program to Saskatchewan,” said Danilo Puderak, executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan. “Doctors, nurses and some specialists that we know of. And they want to work as specialists.”
“Especially in the construction industry, skilled or unskilled labour has been difficult to find,” said Brennen Mills, partner with Saskatoon Fire and Flood.
Mills says this announcement helps employers plan and support newcomers while filling vital positions. Twenty-two per cent of his company’s workforce are newcomers, mostly from Ukraine.
“We have the work, we need the employees,” said Mill. “The matter of helping them transition into Canada is the piece that we’re learning right now.”
And newcomers say the announcement helps them set down roots and call Saskatchewan home.
“Sometimes I’m scared because it’s hard to start life from zero again,” said Kateryna Shevchenko, who has been with Saskatoon Fire and Flood for a little over a year.
“After two, three months I have a little stress, depression and I don’t want nothing and I’m going home, I have this period,” said Khrystyna Skrynska. “But now I’m feeling like it’s my home. It’s like my city in Ukraine.”
Workers can now apply for permanent residency as long as they’ve worked in Saskatchewan and fulfill other program criteria such as meeting language requirements and having a full-time, permanent job offer.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026
The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.
Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear
Schools across Ontario have responded to multiple threats over the last couple of days, prompting evacuations and investigations by local police.
Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5 per cent: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
Carbon pricing in Canada: What it is, what it costs and why you get a rebate
Canada has had a national price on pollution since 2019, but the policy remains a political battleground -- and Opposition Conservatives made clear Wednesday they intend to fight the next election over it. Here is a brief overview.
Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
Regina
-
Officer 'seriously injured' in shooting at Estevan police station
A police officer-involved shooting at Estevan Police Service Headquarters resulted in the deployment of Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on Wednesday.
-
'Carbon jail': SaskEnergy minister prepared for possible repercussions of not collecting carbon tax
Saskatchewan's natural gas utility could face hefty fines for not remitting the carbon tax to the federal government, and its executives may also face jail for failing to do so, federal legislation says.
-
'Cancer doesn't wait for anybody': Sask. family highlights concerning delays in diagnostic scans
A Regina woman is sharing her story after facing unusual delays in having cancer tests performed. Her family came to the legislature to talk about the strain that it's caused.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end
The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.
-
Semi-truck crash damages tracks; causes train to derail
A crash at a rail crossing in the RM of Springfield damaged the tracks and caused a train to derail on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba GED instructor waiting to learn about test replacement
The end-of-day school bell is ringing on a high school equivalency test.
Calgary
-
Well, rats: A pair of Calgary recycling plants are battling rodent infestations
Rats have found their way into two Calgary recycling plants.
-
Milk River emergency department temporarily closes indefinitely
The Milk River emergency department is closed once again due to a lack of physician coverage.
-
Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'
Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.
Edmonton
-
Unsanitary conditions, quality control issues prompt Health Canada safety alert at Edmonton cord blood repository
A safety alert has been issued in connection with cord blood stored at the Canadian Cord Blood bioRepository (CCBR) in Edmonton.
-
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for automobile insurance
The Alberta government is promising reforms to reduce high auto insurances costs, but the Official Opposition says the changes are so soft and cosmetic they do little for drivers getting walloped by high premiums.
-
Stolen vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found, driver still sought
The vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in north Edmonton Monday night was found a day later, but police are still searching for the driver.
Toronto
-
'Very hard to digest': Toronto man speaking out about his brother's family's apparent abduction by Hamas
Toronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.
-
'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals
The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has re-instated an exhibition after the artists behind it staged an 18-hour sit-in to protest what they said amounted to censorship.
-
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at 2 homes in Vaughan, Ont.
Police have released video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
Ottawa
-
Motion coming to committee to add 3rd residential tower back to Lansdowne 2.0
A motion will be brought forward to Thursday's joint meeting of the city's finance and planning committees to add a third residential tower back to the Lansdowne 2.0 plan, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
Rural French Catholic schools in eastern Ontario evacuated after threats across province
There were some frightening moments for students and parents in eastern Ontario Wednesday, after schools in one of the local French Catholic school boards were evacuated over bomb threats.
-
Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police raid 3 magic mushroom dispensaries
One week after raiding an unsanctioned compassion club in the Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police have targeted three storefronts for allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms.
-
Coquitlam jeweller fined by federal anti-money-laundering agency
Canada's anti-money-laundering regulator has imposed a $66,000 administrative penalty on a Coquitlam jeweller.
-
Member of 'extremely violent' B.C. gang pleads guilty to drug charges
A member of what police describe as an “extremely violent” gang has pleaded guilty to two charges, B.C.'s anti-gang unit announced Wednesday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person hospitalized after commercial building fire in The Village
Around 90 firefighters were called to a large fire at a commercial building in The Village Wednesday evening that sent one person to hospital.
-
'Is it going to be working tomorrow?': Montreal's new REM had 41 service interruptions since it opened
There was another REM service interruption Wednesday morning, the fourth in three days, leaving some riders questioning how reliable the new light-rail line is.
-
'I'll listen to them': Legault vows to meet with 3 English universities about tuition hike concerns
Days after more than 1,000 students held a protest in Montreal against planned tuition hikes for out-of-province students, Quebec's premier said he plans to sit down and 'listen' to the heads of the three English universities to hear their concerns.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say thieves targeting railway batteries on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island say thieves are stealing batteries from railway control boxes, causing an estimated $800,000 in damages and replacement costs since the summer.
-
Researchers gathering new earthquake data off Vancouver Island
A deep-sea mission off the coast of northern Vancouver Island is gathering new data on one of the most seismically active regions in North America.
-
Deer with arrow stuck in its side wandering Greater Victoria: conservation officers
B.C. conservation officers are searching for a deer with an arrow embedded in its side that’s been walking around Greater Victoria.
Atlantic
-
Slippery roads possible as snow continues to fall in Nova Scotia
Steady snow continues to fall for parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon.
-
Nova Scotia launches health-care app
Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.
-
'We are aching and broken:' N.S. family of murder victim says justice system failed her
The family of a Halifax woman who was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her estranged partner this week says the justice system failed to protect her.
Northern Ontario
-
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
-
'Bomb threats' target schools in northern and eastern Ont., provincial police say
A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.
-
Manitoulin senior killed in two-vehicle crash on the island
A senior from Manitoulin Island died and two others were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in St. Thomas
Highway 3 was reopened between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue, as well as the First Avenue on ramp, after being closed for several hours.
-
Suspect in jewellery store robbery arrested
The suspect wanted by the London Police Service for allegedly robbing a south-end jewellery store has been arrested.
-
Grieving father fights for changes to prevent intimate partner violence
Four months after his daughter was killed in a violent incident in a London, Ont. home, a grieving father is calling for legislation to prevent more such tragedies.