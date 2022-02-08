Sask. epidemiologist sees 'no inherent value' in removal of COVID-19 mandates

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine says the announcement of an end to Saskatchewan's COVID-19 health measures is premature and wasn’t based on science or epidemiology.

On Tuesday, premier Scott Moe announced the proof of vaccination or a negative test mandate in Saskatchewan will come to an end February 13 at midnight, while indoor masking and self-isolation mandates will stay in place until Feb. 28.

"There's no inherent value in doing something like this," he told CTV News following the announcement. “It is not based on any science or any data that that I could see. In fact, the data will tell us to stay the course for a few more weeks.”

"The key thing is this, here on Feb. 8 when we are still seeing high numbers of hospital occupancy due to Omicron COVID-19 ... it hasn't really bottomed out yet, and we are still seeing a lot of disruption in our society in terms of absenteeism, staff shortage and so on."

In a statement released Monday, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association Dr. Eben Strydom said he understands the "yearning of our politicians and citizens alike who want to put the pandemic behind us."

“I do worry, however, that this reframing might diminish the harsh reality that many Saskatchewan residents continue to get gravely sick and several others will pass away from what is in essence a preventable disease,” he said.

Muhajarine says proof of vaccine mandates across the country saw an uptick in first and second doses, and would have worked for booster doses as well.

“If we had extended the proof of vaccination policy to include a booster dose, in about two to three, four weeks we would have increased that booster dose uptake,” he said.

Muhajarine is also critical of the province's move to weekly COVID-19 updates, saying the ‘blackout of information’ could possibly be more harmful than anything else in the announcement.

“This really concerns me as an epidemiologist, as a scientist who works with data, who produces this data and interprets this data to understand a phenomenon; COVID-19 – Where is it? Where is it happening?”

“If that information is not provided in a timely manner, in a complete manner, we are operating in darkness, and when we operate in darkness the results are usually not very pretty or not very positive.”

Dr. Roona Sinha is a pediatrician specializing in treating patients with different types of cancers, who are immunocompromised.

“One of the things that I think is important about the announcement from today too, is the fact that the 12 to 17-year-old children, that they're all now eligible for that third vaccine as well,” she said.

Sinha said it’s important to allow children normal and developmental experiences so that they’re able to grow and develop in the ways they need to, but not at the cost of their safety.

“We want kids in school, we want kids in activities, but we also want to make sure that we're not increasing the risk to the kids and to those vulnerable in our populations,” she said.

“We know that the vaccine works and the third dose helps decrease severity as well as decreasing transmission, but it doesn't eliminate or get rid of that risk entirely.”