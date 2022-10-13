Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases

A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.

With mask mandates, social distancing and isolation requirements no longer in place in Saskatchewan, University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine says this will impact both COVID-19 and flu case numbers.

He adds people need to prepare more than usual for a “heavier flu season” this year.

“We will see both of them (COVID-19 and the flu) happening at the same time, hopefully not very often in the same people,” he told CTV News.

Muhajarine expects a twindemic this year, but how fast infections could spread is unclear.

Muhajarine says wearing a mask in public places such as the grocery store is still the most sensible thing to do heading into the winter months, especially considering those around them could be immunocompromised.

He says all people should be up to date with their COVID-19 boosters and should receive their flu shot by the end of the month to protect themselves this winter.

For those planning to travel, Muhajarine suggests people get their boosters as soon as possible for extra protection against all COVID-19 variants. Those who are 65 and older or with underlying medical conditions shouldn’t wait to get their flu shot.

CRISP REPORT

This week, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announced monthly COVID-19 information is now being included within a report that compares it to other respiratory illnesses, such as the cold and flu.

As of June, the province shifted its regular COVID-19 reports to monthly.

“In my view, it’s just too long. Particularly because Omicron driven COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared, you know, it’s still circulating, there’s still a lot of people getting infected and reinfected,” he said.

Combining respiratory illness numbers with COVID-19 case numbers is something Muhajarine agrees with, but he says they need to report more often in order to be effective.

Within a month, people can become infected and reinfected for both viruses.

PREPARE YOURSELF

While wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands may seem like suggestions people have heard consistently over the last two years, Muhajarine says these actions shouldn’t stop.

“We all actually want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the thing is that COVID-19 has other plans, they're just still hanging around like a bad guest … so we need to be careful.”

While people can take rapid tests if they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu, Muhajarine says it’s even more important that people stay inside and prevent spreading whatever germs they may have.

“This is the season to really make sure that you wash your hands … not for COVID-19 but for flu in general.”