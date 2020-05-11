SASKATOON -- Pig trimmings found from "multiple pigs" were discovered by conservation officers near Candle Lake in late April.

Now conservation officers are looking for help to find out how the pig parts got there.

The trimmings were found in the provincial forest near Candle Lake on April 28, according to a post on the Sasktip Facebook page.

"Discarding trimmings in this manner is unlawful and considered littering," the post said.

A representative from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment said he could not comment further because the matter is still under investigation.