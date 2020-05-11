Sask. environment ministry investigating after pig parts found piled in provincial forest
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 2:45PM CST
A photo of discarded pig trimmings found near Candle Lake on April 28. 2020.
SASKATOON -- Pig trimmings found from "multiple pigs" were discovered by conservation officers near Candle Lake in late April.
Now conservation officers are looking for help to find out how the pig parts got there.
The trimmings were found in the provincial forest near Candle Lake on April 28, according to a post on the Sasktip Facebook page.
"Discarding trimmings in this manner is unlawful and considered littering," the post said.
A representative from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment said he could not comment further because the matter is still under investigation.