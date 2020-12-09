SASKATOON -- An employer pleaded guilty in Melfort Provincial Court to two violations under Occupational Health and Safety Regulations on Nov. 30.

Donald Cal was fined $10,000, along with a surcharge of $4,000, for a total amount of $14,000. Two additional charges were withdrawn.

The charges resulted from a worksite incident on Oct. 25, 2018, near Hudson Bay, according to a news release from the province.

A worker was hurt when they fell from a house roof, the release said.

The counts included failing to give timely notice of the incident and failing to provide the necessary safety information, instruction, training and supervision.